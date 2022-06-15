Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

