Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

