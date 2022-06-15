Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CXM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprinklr by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
