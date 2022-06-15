Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

