Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.