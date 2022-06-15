Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 11647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.
In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.