Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.37.
Shares of CXM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 26,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.
In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sprinklr by 235.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
