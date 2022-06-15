Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sprinklr by 185.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
