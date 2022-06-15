Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CXM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

NYSE CXM opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

