Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s previous close.
CXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.
Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.
In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprinklr by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.