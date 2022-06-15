Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.18) EPS.

CXM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.37.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

