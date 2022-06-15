Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $170.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 181.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

SQ opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,225. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

