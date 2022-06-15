SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,293,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,156.2 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

