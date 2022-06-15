SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,689.12

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,689.12 ($20.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,714.60 ($20.81). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,641.50 ($19.92), with a volume of 3,653,431 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.20) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($20.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,823 ($22.13).

Get SSE alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,813.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,689.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. The stock has a market cap of £17.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 60.20 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

In other SSE news, insider Angela Strank purchased 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,839.51). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.31), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,258,782.81).

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.