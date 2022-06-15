SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.67.

SSPPF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas cut SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

