SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,242.0 days.

SSPPF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

