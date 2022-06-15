SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $19.27. SSR Mining shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 42,502 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSRM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,693 shares of company stock worth $682,602 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

