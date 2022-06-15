St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,141.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,141.50 ($13.85) and last traded at GBX 1,141.50 ($13.85), with a volume of 38563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,169 ($14.19).

STJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($20.63) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.54) to GBX 1,680 ($20.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($21.45) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,700.29 ($20.64).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,278.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,440.39.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,381.07).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.