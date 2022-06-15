Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.67. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 6,333 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,143,867.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 166,700.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,956,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,696,000 after buying an additional 20,944,257 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $26,908,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $16,190,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

