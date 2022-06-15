Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Purchases $170,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,523,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.

Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,763. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.43%.

About Standard BioTools (Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.