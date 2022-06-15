Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Purchases $170,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,523,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.
Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,763. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
About Standard BioTools (Get Rating)
Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
