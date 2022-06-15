Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,122.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Stanley Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

