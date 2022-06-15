Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.38

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 19833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $8,649,000.

About Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

