Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.38

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 19833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have commented on STRY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $8,649,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

