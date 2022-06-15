State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 357.0 days.

Shares of SBKFF stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. State Bank of India has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $72.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 313,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,140,000.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

