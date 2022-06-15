State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

State Street stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a one year low of $61.84 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Street by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,024,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,506,000 after acquiring an additional 284,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Street by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in State Street by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

