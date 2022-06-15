Steelcase (SCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SCS opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $9,103,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 478,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

