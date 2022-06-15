Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 19775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 price objective on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of C$84.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33.
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.