STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $203.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.43. STERIS has a 12 month low of $196.72 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.