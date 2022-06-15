Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Trading Down 3.5%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.74. Approximately 2,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 176,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

