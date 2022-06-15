Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Price Target to C$1.00

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTC:FLWBF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574. Flow Beverage has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60.
Flow Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
