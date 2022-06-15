Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $172.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.87. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $117.53 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindsay will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 167.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 165.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

