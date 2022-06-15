Stifel Nicolaus Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

NYSE RBLX traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 1,139,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,123,676. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

