STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €39.50 ($41.15) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

STM stock opened at €32.50 ($33.85) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.67. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

