STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.19

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 1315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after buying an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

