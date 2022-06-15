Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 15th (AAVVF, AETUF, AKZOY, ASHTY, BDRBF, BIREF, BLKLF, BTEGF, CPG, CRARY)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 15th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$28.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($109.38) to €88.00 ($91.67). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,940 ($72.10) to GBX 5,650 ($68.58).

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56).

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$36.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €10.70 ($11.15) to €10.00 ($10.42). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$22.00.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 380 ($4.61).

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €22.00 ($22.92) to €24.00 ($25.00).

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$28.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79).

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95).

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$5.50.

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$1.00.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13).

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58).

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €17.50 ($18.23) to €17.00 ($17.71). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$0.55.

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.00.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €15.90 ($16.56) to €16.00 ($16.67).

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$50.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,660 ($44.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.