Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 15th (AAVVF, AETUF, AKZOY, ASHTY, BDRBF, BIREF, BLKLF, BTEGF, CPG, CRARY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 15th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$28.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €105.00 ($109.38) to €88.00 ($91.67). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,940 ($72.10) to GBX 5,650 ($68.58).

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56).

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$36.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €10.70 ($11.15) to €10.00 ($10.42). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$22.00.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 380 ($4.61).

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €22.00 ($22.92) to €24.00 ($25.00).

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$28.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79).

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95).

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$5.50.

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$1.00.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,354 ($28.57) to GBX 2,235 ($27.13).

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 130 ($1.58).

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €17.50 ($18.23) to €17.00 ($17.71). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$0.55.

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$11.00.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €15.90 ($16.56) to €16.00 ($16.67).

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$12.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$22.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$50.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,660 ($44.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77).

