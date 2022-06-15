Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 15th (AIG, ALFVY, ARCO, ASRT, AWI, BMRRY, BRRAY, CFR, CRWKF, DLR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 15th:
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.
B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $143.00.
Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 3,650 ($44.30) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,810 ($46.24).
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $144.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.
Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a reduce rating to a hold rating.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
