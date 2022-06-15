StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.