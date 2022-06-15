StockNews.com Downgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $454.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.84.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

