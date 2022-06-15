StockNews.com Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFMT. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

