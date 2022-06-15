StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

CNCE opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 10,526 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

