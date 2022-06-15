StockNews.com Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.57.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

