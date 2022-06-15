StockNews.com Upgrades American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to “Buy”

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

