StockNews.com Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.67. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,344 shares of company stock worth $6,374,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

