StockNews.com Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

SANM stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

