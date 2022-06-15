StockNews.com Upgrades Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to “Hold”

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.31.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

