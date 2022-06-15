StockNews.com Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Buy

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.90.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.68 and a 200 day moving average of $387.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.