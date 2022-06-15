StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.44. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 201,889 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $405.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.97.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneMor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

