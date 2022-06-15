StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.44. StoneMor shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 201,889 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $405.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.97.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
