Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00.
Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (TSE:SWY)
Featured Stories
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.