Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider Bryant McLarty Purchases 34,537 Shares

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Rating) insider Bryant McLarty purchased 34,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$15,645.26 ($10,864.76).

On Friday, May 20th, Bryant McLarty purchased 10,000 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$5,600.00 ($3,888.89).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Bryant McLarty acquired 44,148 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,095.60 ($22,288.61).

On Wednesday, April 6th, Bryant McLarty 67,745 shares of Structural Monitoring Systems stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells structural health monitoring systems for the aviation industry in Australasia, the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers Comparitive Vacuum Monitoring sensors that measure the differential pressure between alternating channels containing air at a partial vacuum pressure and channels containing air at atmospheric channels in a simple manifold.

