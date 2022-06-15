S&U plc (LON:SUS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 57

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
S&U stock opened at GBX 2,338.95 ($28.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £284.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. S&U has a 1-year low of GBX 2,150 ($26.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,950 ($35.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,375.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,525.62. The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.
In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of S&U stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.42), for a total value of £30,072 ($36,499.58).
About S&U (Get Rating)
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
